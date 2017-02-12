Tribes Bury Remains of Ancient One kn...

Tribes Bury Remains of Ancient One known as Kennewick Man

The tribal elders of five Native American people have put the relics of Ancient One or Kennewick Man in their right place. The reburial of the 9000 year old remains of the Ancient One or Kennewick Man had been pending in the form of a court case.

