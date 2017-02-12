Tribes Bury Remains of Ancient One known as Kennewick Man
The tribal elders of five Native American people have put the relics of Ancient One or Kennewick Man in their right place. The reburial of the 9000 year old remains of the Ancient One or Kennewick Man had been pending in the form of a court case.
Start the conversation, or Read more at I4U Future Technology News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kennewick Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|sanctuary citys
|Feb 15
|Khomeini c
|3
|Case of florist who denied service for gay wedd...
|Nov '16
|Baptistism by Proxy
|1
|Eat All About It: Barracuda Coffee grows; Share...
|Oct '16
|Filbert
|1
|Tri City Ski & Snowboard SWAP & SALE at TRAC, P... (Oct '06)
|Sep '16
|Kennewick skier
|34
|Energy Northwest plans Richland solar center, w...
|Sep '16
|Solarman
|1
|Body found along railroad tracks near Tri-Cities (Dec '09)
|Aug '16
|Dot
|44
|Jehovaha s Witness conventions planned in July ... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Anchor07
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kennewick Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC