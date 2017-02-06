Tri-City Union Gospel Mission and Grace Clinc form medical services partnership
Chariss Warner, Director of Women and Children Services at the Tri-City Union Gospel Mission in Pasco, explains how the mission and Grace Clinic recently joined forces to expand free medical services for the homeless and working poor in the community. Project manager Steve Thompson of the Walla Walla District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers explains about a $4.7 million project to replace and upgrade machinery and controls for the gate hoist mechanism for the navigation locks at Ice Harbor Dam on the Snake River.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.
Add your comments below
Kennewick Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|sanctuary citys
|Jan 31
|Well Well
|2
|Case of florist who denied service for gay wedd...
|Nov '16
|Baptistism by Proxy
|1
|Eat All About It: Barracuda Coffee grows; Share...
|Oct '16
|Filbert
|1
|Tri City Ski & Snowboard SWAP & SALE at TRAC, P... (Oct '06)
|Sep '16
|Kennewick skier
|34
|Energy Northwest plans Richland solar center, w...
|Sep '16
|Solarman
|1
|Body found along railroad tracks near Tri-Cities (Dec '09)
|Aug '16
|Dot
|44
|Jehovaha s Witness conventions planned in July ... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Anchor07
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kennewick Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC