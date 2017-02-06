Tri-City Union Gospel Mission and Gra...

Tri-City Union Gospel Mission and Grace Clinc form medical services partnership

Chariss Warner, Director of Women and Children Services at the Tri-City Union Gospel Mission in Pasco, explains how the mission and Grace Clinic recently joined forces to expand free medical services for the homeless and working poor in the community. Project manager Steve Thompson of the Walla Walla District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers explains about a $4.7 million project to replace and upgrade machinery and controls for the gate hoist mechanism for the navigation locks at Ice Harbor Dam on the Snake River.

