Tri-City Regional SWAT team moves strategically to take burglary...

It was a long night for the Benton County Sheriff's Office, Kennewick Police department and the Tri-City Regional SWAT Team, after they located a suspect involved in a burglary that occurred where firearms were stolen earlier this week. Detectives found that the alleged suspect, 31 year-old Dustin Smith barricaded himself inside an attic of a residence on the 7100 block of W. 3rd Place.

