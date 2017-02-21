Tri-City Regional SWAT team moves str...

Tri-City Regional SWAT team moves strategically to take burglary...

It was a long night for the Benton County Sheriff's Office, Kennewick Police department and the Tri-City Regional SWAT Team, after they located a suspect involved in a burglary that occurred where firearms were stolen earlier this week. Detectives found that the alleged suspect, 31 year-old Dustin Smith barricaded himself inside an attic of a residence on the 7100 block of W. 3rd Place.

