Tri-City police leaders skeptical of Trumpa s plan to enforce federal immigration laws
The leaders of three Tri-City law enforcement agencies question President Trump's executive order to have local police take on the duties of enforcing federal immigration law. Benton County Sheriff Steve Keane, Richland Police Chief Chris Skinner and Kennewick Police Chief Ken Hohenberg say there is not enough information to determine what the change means.
