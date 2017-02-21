Tri-City performers, signed to West Coast Records, to join Lil Wayne at Kennewick show

The Tri-Cities-based West Coast Records camp will open for Lil Wayne at the superstar rapper's Feb. 23 show at the Toyota Center in Kennewick. Alphonso Nichols, who goes by Young Rich Nics, is part of the West Coast Records camp that will open the Lil Wayne show on Feb. 23 at the Toyota Center in Kennewick.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.