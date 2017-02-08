Pasco water main break

Pasco water main break

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Tri-cityherald.com

Crews with the City of Pasco are cleaning up a water main break that has St. Thomas Drive near Broadmoor Boulevard closed Throughout the month of February the new traveling exhibit and a series of programs will explore the characters, places, and powers that make up the wizarding world of Harry Potter. Mid-Columbia Library programs include "Fantastic Beasts" events at all branches, a movie marathon, A Night at Hogwarts and a quidditch match.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kennewick Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
sanctuary citys Jan 31 Well Well 2
News Case of florist who denied service for gay wedd... Nov '16 Baptistism by Proxy 1
News Eat All About It: Barracuda Coffee grows; Share... Oct '16 Filbert 1
Tri City Ski & Snowboard SWAP & SALE at TRAC, P... (Oct '06) Sep '16 Kennewick skier 34
News Energy Northwest plans Richland solar center, w... Sep '16 Solarman 1
News Body found along railroad tracks near Tri-Cities (Dec '09) Aug '16 Dot 44
News Jehovaha s Witness conventions planned in July ... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Anchor07 1
See all Kennewick Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kennewick Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Benton County was issued at February 08 at 10:32AM PST

Kennewick Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kennewick Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
 

Kennewick, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,766 • Total comments across all topics: 278,688,323

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC