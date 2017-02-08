Organizers plan "Defund Planned Parenthood" rally, protesters will stand in opposition

On Saturday, Feb. 11, members of the pro-life movement will gather at Planned Parenthoods across the country for a national "Defund Planned Parenthood" rally. Nancy Murray, one of the organizers of the Kennewick rally, said she has been involved in the pro-life movement, participating in the 40 Days For Life prayer campaign for the last eight years.

