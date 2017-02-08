Organizers plan "Defund Planned Paren...

Organizers plan "Defund Planned Parenthood" rally, protesters will stand in opposition

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: KVEW-TV Kennewick

On Saturday, Feb. 11, members of the pro-life movement will gather at Planned Parenthoods across the country for a national "Defund Planned Parenthood" rally. Nancy Murray, one of the organizers of the Kennewick rally, said she has been involved in the pro-life movement, participating in the 40 Days For Life prayer campaign for the last eight years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KVEW-TV Kennewick.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kennewick Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
sanctuary citys Jan 31 Well Well 2
News Case of florist who denied service for gay wedd... Nov '16 Baptistism by Proxy 1
News Eat All About It: Barracuda Coffee grows; Share... Oct '16 Filbert 1
Tri City Ski & Snowboard SWAP & SALE at TRAC, P... (Oct '06) Sep '16 Kennewick skier 34
News Energy Northwest plans Richland solar center, w... Sep '16 Solarman 1
News Body found along railroad tracks near Tri-Cities (Dec '09) Aug '16 Dot 44
News Jehovaha s Witness conventions planned in July ... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Anchor07 1
See all Kennewick Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kennewick Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Benton County was issued at February 08 at 6:34PM PST

Kennewick Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kennewick Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
 

Kennewick, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,244 • Total comments across all topics: 278,686,472

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC