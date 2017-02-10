Need Some Help With Valentine's Day?
Are you looking for some Valentine's Day ideas, no matter who you celebrate the day with? This morning on Good Morning Northwest we went around town and gave out ideas that will help you make that ultimate decision! Love is in the air, literally, as you can take to the skies for a 30-minute scenic flight around the Tri-Cities area. So, if you're thinking about something outside the box, how about inside an airplane, instead? Do you feel like breaking the rules and celebrating Valentine's Day on Thursday? Cheese Louise is hosting their "Breaking All The Rules" dinner Thursday, February 16th.
