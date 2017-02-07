Man allegedly expecting to meet teen girl meets Kennewick police instead
A Mattawa man was met by Kennewick police officers and a police dog in the Winco parking lot Wednesday evening, instead of the 15-year-old girl that police allege he planned to meet. Jesus Rodriguez, 24, had convinced the teen to send him nude photos and previously had sex with her, police said.
