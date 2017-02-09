Kennewick teen is 4th defendant in duct tape burglary
A 16-year-old boy is accused of telling his friends which Kennewick home to target for a December burglary in which an elderly woman was taped to a recliner. Ezekiel I. Salazar told police he had done household chores and yard work for the homeowner for about one year.
