Kennewick teen allegedly targeted elderly woman in home invasion
A 16-year-old boy is being accused of telling his friends which Kennewick home to target for a December burglary that resulted in an elderly woman being taped to a recliner. Ezekiel Salazar was in court Wednesday for his pre trial hearing after his case moved from juvenile to adult court due to the seriousness of the crime.
