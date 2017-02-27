Kennewick School District to hold meeting, interviews for substitute cooks

Kennewick School District is holding an informal meeting on Mar. 7 for those interested in working in school kitchens and lunchrooms as substitute cooks. Meetings will start on 9 a.m. in the main conference room of the district's MTS Building at 622 N. Kellogg St. Nutrition Services staff will explain costs and requirements of a food handler's permit and background check.

