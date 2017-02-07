Kennewick Police Swear-In New Officer
KPD Chief Ken Hohenberg conducted the ceremony, while Officer Jones' wife, Melissa, had the honor of pinning the golden badge on her husband's chest. Jones went to Eastern Washington University where he studied Criminal Justice.
