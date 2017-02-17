Kennewick police arrest man for havin...

Kennewick police arrest man for having pistol

13 hrs ago

Kennewick police allegedly could see a pistol and evidence of drug activity when they decided to talk to three men sitting in a car. Detectives were patrolling the area of West First Avenue and South Quincy Street around midnight on Friday when they saw a car parked alongside the road with three men sitting in it, according to Kennewick police.

