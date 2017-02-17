Kennewick Man may be sent home to anc...

Kennewick Man may be sent home to ancestral land soon

7 hrs ago Read more: Seattle Times

The 9,000-year-old skeleton that Native Americans call The Ancient One and scientists named Kennewick Man may be headed home. A spokeswoman for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers confirmed Friday morning that representatives from the Corps and the Washington Department of Archaeology and Historic Preservation are conducting an inventory of the bones at the University of Washington museum where the remains have long been stored.

