Kamiakin students spread warmth to strangers
Valerie Feth, Kamiakin High School National Honor Society advisor, tells about a community project her student group took part in to help people in need of warm hats and gloves. They tied plastic bags filled with the clothing to trees in Columbia Park for anyone who needs it.
