Five vie to become Benton County treasurer
Five finalists for appointment to succeed Benton County Treasurer Duane Davidson will be interviewed Thursday night by the county Republican party. The Benton County Central Committee meets at 7 p.m. at the Benton PUD, 2721 W. 10th Ave., Kennewick.
