Dueling rallies planned Saturday by anti-abortion protesters, Planned Parenthood

Anti-abortion protesters plan to rally Saturday in Kennewick, calling for Congress and President Donald Trump to strip the organization of federal funding and reallocate the money to community health centers that do not provide abortion services or counseling. The rally is scheduled for 9-10:30 a.m. at the Kennewick Health Center, 7426 W. Bonnie Place.

