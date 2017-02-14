Damaged boat moved to Columbia Park boat launch
The partially submerged 1963 Fairliner owned by Dave Ladomirako is surrounded by oil and gas containment materials Monday at the docks of the boat launch in the east end of Kennewick's Columbia Park. A local marine service helped re-float and move the damaged vessel off the rock levee of the Pasco shoreline over the weekend.
