Clover Island demolition project helps U.S Army Corps of Engineers restore shoreline

For years, the Clover Island riverfront has been eroding threatening many species of fish but now the Port of Kennewick and the U.S Army Corps of Engineers are teaming up to restore the shore in a more environmentally friendly way while bringing the riverfront view closer to you. A great deal of Clover Island's shoreline is still covered in concrete rubble put there decades ago by local construction companies.

