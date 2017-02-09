Are your older siblings smarter than you? Blame your parents, study says
A new study that observed about 5,000 children from before birth to age 14 found first-born children tended to have superior "thinking skills." Olivia Holloway, 12, of Kennewick explains how she, her siblings and best friend have earned money, for about the past five years, to pay for fair and carnival admission by operating a lemonade stand.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Add your comments below
Kennewick Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|sanctuary citys
|Jan 31
|Well Well
|2
|Case of florist who denied service for gay wedd...
|Nov '16
|Baptistism by Proxy
|1
|Eat All About It: Barracuda Coffee grows; Share...
|Oct '16
|Filbert
|1
|Tri City Ski & Snowboard SWAP & SALE at TRAC, P... (Oct '06)
|Sep '16
|Kennewick skier
|34
|Energy Northwest plans Richland solar center, w...
|Sep '16
|Solarman
|1
|Body found along railroad tracks near Tri-Cities (Dec '09)
|Aug '16
|Dot
|44
|Jehovaha s Witness conventions planned in July ... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Anchor07
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kennewick Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC