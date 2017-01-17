WSP warning drivers to slown down as frezzing rain continues
"At least snow your tires have traction on the roadways somewhat, on black ice it's literally like taking your car and putting on a skating rink and trying to drive," said Trooper Thorson. A 25-year-old man from Kennewick learned the hard way Tuesday after losing control behind the wheel on the highway toward Connell.
