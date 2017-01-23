Washington ag eyes better trade deals as Trump nixes trade deal
U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-Sunnyside, was a strong TPP supporter. On Monday, Newhouse aligned himself with the new president, saying he hopes to work with the administration on trade deals.
