Volunteers sought for TEDxRichland 20...

Volunteers sought for TEDxRichland 2017, two information meetings planned

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Tri-cityherald.com

Two information meetings are set in January for people interested in helping out with the conference aimed at sharing "ideas worth spreading." They're at 12 p.m. on Jan. 17 at the Richland Public Library, 955 Northgate Drive; and at 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 24 at the Mid-Columbia Libraries branch at 1620 S. Union St., Kennewick.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kennewick Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Case of florist who denied service for gay wedd... Nov '16 Baptistism by Proxy 1
News Eat All About It: Barracuda Coffee grows; Share... Oct '16 Filbert 1
Tri City Ski & Snowboard SWAP & SALE at TRAC, P... (Oct '06) Sep '16 Kennewick skier 34
News Energy Northwest plans Richland solar center, w... Sep '16 Solarman 1
News Body found along railroad tracks near Tri-Cities (Dec '09) Aug '16 Dot 44
News Jehovaha s Witness conventions planned in July ... Jul '16 Anchor07 1
News 4 Gypsy Jokers club members arrested in Kennewi... (Apr '08) Jun '16 Beinreal 83
See all Kennewick Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kennewick Forum Now

Kennewick Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kennewick Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Cuba
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Supreme Court
 

Kennewick, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,267 • Total comments across all topics: 277,936,846

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC