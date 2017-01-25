Tri-City Premier Driving School creates confident snow drivers
The snow and ice remain on the streets Wednesday but local driving school instructors in Kennewick are taking advantage of it. After the third straight snow day hit the Tri-Cities, driving instructors decided to take action, get outside and help educate the community.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KVEW-TV Kennewick.
Comments
Add your comments below
