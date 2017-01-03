TRAC arena keeping its dirt floor, for now

Pasco's TRAC arena will get a new temporary floor, but the temporary floor may merely signal a hiatus in the ongoing battle between those who want to keep its dirt floor and those who want it paved. The Franklin County Commission voted 2-1 on Wednesday to spend about $170,000 from rural economic development funds on a new flooring system with rigid interlocking panels.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.