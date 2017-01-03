Shooting threat found on Kamiakin High School bathroom wall

Kennewick Police are on high alert after threat was made on a bathroom wall for a shooting at Kamiakin High School planned for Jan. 12. According to Chris Chelin, Kamiakin's principal, the threat was found on Friday afternoon, Jan. 6. The incident was immediately reported to the Kennewick Police Department. Officers responded and investigated the situation.

