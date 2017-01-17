School superintendents to speak to retirees association Jan. 23

The Benton Franklin School Retirees Association will meet from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 23 at the Country Gentleman Restaurant, 9221 W. Clearwater Ave, Kennewick. Attendees will hear a presentation by local school superintendents Dave Bond of Kennewick, Michelle Whitney of Pasco and Rick Schulte of Richland.

