Rep. Brad Klippert honored by Future Farmers of America
During a ceremony at the governor's mansion on Thursday night, the Future Farmers of America honored Rep. Brad Klippert, R-Kennewick. The Washington Chapter of the FFA recognized Klippert for his dedication and work creating the commemorative state license plate for Washington's young farmers and ranchers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KVEW-TV Kennewick.
Add your comments below
Kennewick Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Case of florist who denied service for gay wedd...
|Nov '16
|Baptistism by Proxy
|1
|Eat All About It: Barracuda Coffee grows; Share...
|Oct '16
|Filbert
|1
|Tri City Ski & Snowboard SWAP & SALE at TRAC, P... (Oct '06)
|Sep '16
|Kennewick skier
|34
|Energy Northwest plans Richland solar center, w...
|Sep '16
|Solarman
|1
|Body found along railroad tracks near Tri-Cities (Dec '09)
|Aug '16
|Dot
|44
|Jehovaha s Witness conventions planned in July ... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Anchor07
|1
|4 Gypsy Jokers club members arrested in Kennewi... (Apr '08)
|Jun '16
|Beinreal
|83
Find what you want!
Search Kennewick Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC