Police officera s moving van stolen on way to new Kennewick job
Kennewick Police Officer Tyler McMullen learned first-hand what it's like to be a crime victim - and about the generosity of friends and strangers. The Kennewick department's newest hire lost nearly everything he owned last week when his moving van and car were stolen in California while moving to the Tri-Cities.
Kennewick Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Case of florist who denied service for gay wedd...
|Nov '16
|Baptistism by Proxy
|1
|Eat All About It: Barracuda Coffee grows; Share...
|Oct '16
|Filbert
|1
|Tri City Ski & Snowboard SWAP & SALE at TRAC, P... (Oct '06)
|Sep '16
|Kennewick skier
|34
|Energy Northwest plans Richland solar center, w...
|Sep '16
|Solarman
|1
|Body found along railroad tracks near Tri-Cities (Dec '09)
|Aug '16
|Dot
|44
|Jehovaha s Witness conventions planned in July ...
|Jul '16
|Anchor07
|1
|4 Gypsy Jokers club members arrested in Kennewi... (Apr '08)
|Jun '16
|Beinreal
|83
