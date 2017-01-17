Polar Plunge into Columbia River helps Special Olympics
During a past Polar Plunge members of the Atomic City Beard Club, dressed as vikings, run out of the water at the Columbia Park Marina in Kennewick. The Polar Plunger returns to the Tri-Cities on Saturday at Columbia Park with help from the Kennewick police, QFC and Fred Meyer.
