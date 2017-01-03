New trial date set in Kennewick murder, kidnapping case
The woman accused of kidnapping and murdering Sandra Harris of Kennewick waived her right to a speedy trial Wednesday in Benton County Superior Court. The trial of Theresa Wiltse, 49, of Connell, was rescheduled from Jan. 30 to May 22. Wiltse earlier pleaded innocent to aggravated first-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.
Add your comments below
Kennewick Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Case of florist who denied service for gay wedd...
|Nov '16
|Baptistism by Proxy
|1
|Eat All About It: Barracuda Coffee grows; Share...
|Oct '16
|Filbert
|1
|Tri City Ski & Snowboard SWAP & SALE at TRAC, P... (Oct '06)
|Sep '16
|Kennewick skier
|34
|Energy Northwest plans Richland solar center, w...
|Sep '16
|Solarman
|1
|Body found along railroad tracks near Tri-Cities (Dec '09)
|Aug '16
|Dot
|44
|Jehovaha s Witness conventions planned in July ...
|Jul '16
|Anchor07
|1
|4 Gypsy Jokers club members arrested in Kennewi... (Apr '08)
|Jun '16
|Beinreal
|83
Find what you want!
Search Kennewick Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC