New trial date set in Kennewick murder, kidnapping case

The woman accused of kidnapping and murdering Sandra Harris of Kennewick waived her right to a speedy trial Wednesday in Benton County Superior Court. The trial of Theresa Wiltse, 49, of Connell, was rescheduled from Jan. 30 to May 22. Wiltse earlier pleaded innocent to aggravated first-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping.

