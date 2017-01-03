New quarter sees a new building at Co...

New quarter sees a new building at Columbia Basin College

15 hrs ago

Columbia Basin College students returned to campus on Tuesday to attend classes at the new Social Sciences and World Languages Center. Heavy equipment is now conducting demolition on a building nicknamed after Harold McCluskey, who in an accident in 1976 received the highest ever recorded dose of radiation at the U.S. Department of Energy's Hanford Site.

