May trial set for second suspect in Pasco fatal shooting

A Kennewick man faces a May 15 trial on allegations he killed a man in a Pasco neighborhood shortly after the two argued at a Richland nightclub. His half-brother, Simeon C.E. Howard, is accused of firing several shots, including the one that hit Thomas Contreras De Leon.

