Mariners Caravan visits Tri-Cities
Susan Gonzalez, of Kennewick, holds her son Daniel Martinez, who was born on January 12th, daughter Kandee Martinez, 11 months, and son Andrew Martinez, 2, as they talk with members of the Mariners Caravan. See a video at www.tricityhearld.com/video.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kennewick Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Case of florist who denied service for gay wedd...
|Nov '16
|Baptistism by Proxy
|1
|Eat All About It: Barracuda Coffee grows; Share...
|Oct '16
|Filbert
|1
|Tri City Ski & Snowboard SWAP & SALE at TRAC, P... (Oct '06)
|Sep '16
|Kennewick skier
|34
|Energy Northwest plans Richland solar center, w...
|Sep '16
|Solarman
|1
|Body found along railroad tracks near Tri-Cities (Dec '09)
|Aug '16
|Dot
|44
|Jehovaha s Witness conventions planned in July ...
|Jul '16
|Anchor07
|1
|4 Gypsy Jokers club members arrested in Kennewi... (Apr '08)
|Jun '16
|Beinreal
|83
Find what you want!
Search Kennewick Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC