Man arrested in Kennewick for cornering women while masturbating
A Kennewick man is in custody at Benton County Jail after being arrested on multiple felony charges related to sexual behavior. David Hunt, 40, was booked Tuesday for openly masturbating in front of three women at a business in Kennewick on the 7500 block of West Arrowhead Ave. He was blocking the women in a corner when Kennewick Police showed up.
