Kennewick seeks volunteers for commissions and boards
The city of Kennewick is looking for volunteers to fill posts on boards and commissions that advise the city council on various topics. The city is accepting applications for the Arts Commission, Block Grand Advisory Committee, Civil Service Commission, Historic Preservation Commission, Kennewick Housing Authority Board, Kennewick Public Facilities District, Parks and Recreation Commission and Planning Commission.
Kennewick Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|sanctuary citys
|Sun
|Robc
|1
|Case of florist who denied service for gay wedd...
|Nov '16
|Baptistism by Proxy
|1
|Eat All About It: Barracuda Coffee grows; Share...
|Oct '16
|Filbert
|1
|Tri City Ski & Snowboard SWAP & SALE at TRAC, P... (Oct '06)
|Sep '16
|Kennewick skier
|34
|Energy Northwest plans Richland solar center, w...
|Sep '16
|Solarman
|1
|Body found along railroad tracks near Tri-Cities (Dec '09)
|Aug '16
|Dot
|44
|Jehovaha s Witness conventions planned in July ... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Anchor07
|1
