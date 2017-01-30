Kennewick seeks volunteers for commis...

Kennewick seeks volunteers for commissions and boards

Tri-cityherald.com

The city of Kennewick is looking for volunteers to fill posts on boards and commissions that advise the city council on various topics. The city is accepting applications for the Arts Commission, Block Grand Advisory Committee, Civil Service Commission, Historic Preservation Commission, Kennewick Housing Authority Board, Kennewick Public Facilities District, Parks and Recreation Commission and Planning Commission.

