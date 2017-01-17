Kennewick School District plans for makeup days
The Kennewick School District has six school days to make up as of Jan. 18. With so many missed classes, you may be wondering how this will affect the city's public school makeup days. The last day of school is scheduled for Monday Jun. 19. The district does not plan to seek an Emergency School Closure waiver to reduce makeup days because snow days, or ice storms, apparently don't qualify.
