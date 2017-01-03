Kennewick police seek 7-Eleven robbery suspect
At 10:35 p.m. a man wearing a hooded sweatshirt and a white handkerchief over his face indicated he had a gun and demanded cash from the clerk at the store at 3606 West Clearwater Avenue, according to Kennewick police. He was given money and he left the store heading east.
