Kennewick police, Grace Clinic receive large donations
The Home for Christmas concert generated $12,000 to be split between the Community Care Fund for the Kennewick police and the Grace Clinic. Monte Ingersoll and the Living Room Church joined with several local companies to organize the concert on Dec. 18 in the Toyota Center.
