Kennewick man injured when oncoming driver strikes his car
A Kennewick driver was injured Saturday evening when an oncoming vehicle struck his SUV in the Finley area Saturday evening. The Washington State Patrol said Kearney was driving northbound on Highway 397 in a 2010 Jeep Grand Cherokee when he was struck in his lane by a southbound Nissan Altima driven by Joshua A. Leiva, 20, of Pasco.
