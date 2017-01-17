Kennewick man gets 3-year prison term for sexually exploiting teen girls
A mother said her young teen daughter's precious childhood was stolen when a Kennewick man exploited the girl for sex. The longer Jeremy L. Kimball is locked up, the more time his victims "will have to heal without fear," and the community will be safe from a bully who uses his age, size and experience to intimidate girls into sexualized behaviors beyond their years, the mother wrote to the court.
