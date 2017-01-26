Kennewick crews continue to patch increasing number of potholes
The Tri-cities street crews continue to patch up potholes across the area from one of the most severe winters we've seen in decades. "This is far more severe than we normally get due to the extreme cold and all the moisture we've had this year," said Josh Soggie, the streets crew leader for the city of Kennewick.
