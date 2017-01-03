Kennewick collision allegedly caused by running red light

William Keough, 51, Kennewick, was driving south on Highway 395 in a gold 2016 Kia Sorrento. He allegedly ran a red light at Hildebrand Boulevard and struck a 2006 Dodge Caravan at 4:45 p.m. as it was turning left onto the highway, according to the Washington State Patrol.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.