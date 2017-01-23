Kennewick Circle K store reports early morning robbery

The Kennewick Police Department is searching for a male suspect that took an undisclosed amount of cash, cigarettes and cigars during an early Tuesday morning robbery of a convenience store. The suspect was wearing a dark colored hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and a bandana over his face when he entered the Circle K at about 1:15 a.m. at 4410 W. 10th Ave. and demanded the clerk give him the money from the cash register.

