In memoriam: Agnes Marie Beresford
Agnes Marie Beresford passed away peacefully in her sleep in Seattle on Jan. 18 at the age of 104, surrounded by a handful of her many loved ones. Agnes was born on May 20, 1912 in Kennewick, Wash.
