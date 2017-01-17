Icy weather causes deicer shortage across Tri-Cities
Snow and freezing rain this week has left a slippery layer of ice over streets, driveways and parking lots. Tri-Cities residents have been busy looking to remove the ice, and as of Thursday evening deicers are extremely difficult to find anywhere in town.
