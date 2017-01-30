Helmets should be optional, motorcycl...

Helmets should be optional, motorcyclists tell Washington lawmakers - Mon, 30 Jan 2017 PST

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Spokesman-Review

Washington lawmakers were asked to let motorcyclists decide for themselves whether they should wear a helmet and allow them to maneuver around cars in traffic jams. Members of A Brotherhood Against Totalitarian Enactments of ABATE - a motorcycle riders' rights group that goes by ABATE - argued that wearing a helmet should be up to them, not state law.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kennewick Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
sanctuary citys Sun Robc 1
News Case of florist who denied service for gay wedd... Nov '16 Baptistism by Proxy 1
News Eat All About It: Barracuda Coffee grows; Share... Oct '16 Filbert 1
Tri City Ski & Snowboard SWAP & SALE at TRAC, P... (Oct '06) Sep '16 Kennewick skier 34
News Energy Northwest plans Richland solar center, w... Sep '16 Solarman 1
News Body found along railroad tracks near Tri-Cities (Dec '09) Aug '16 Dot 44
News Jehovaha s Witness conventions planned in July ... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Anchor07 1
See all Kennewick Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kennewick Forum Now

Kennewick Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kennewick Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Kennewick, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,160 • Total comments across all topics: 278,418,561

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC