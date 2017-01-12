Former Kennewick teacher charged with raping teen
A former Kennewick middle school teacher charged with sending sexually explicit photos of herself to at least four students is now accused of having sex with one of the boys. Tonie Ann Reiboldt, 43, pleaded innocent Wednesday in Benton County Superior Court to one count of third-degree child rape.
