Former Kennewick man faces at least 20 years for raping girl

21 hrs ago

A jury took less than three hours this week to find a former Kennewick man guilty of molesting and raping a girl between 1998 and 2003. The convictions for Emanuel Hubbart come 13 years after he thought the case was over because the victim couldn't be found to testify at the original trial.

